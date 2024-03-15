Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.