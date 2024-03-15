Christopher Ambler Purchases 11,129 Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ambler bought 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.10 ($12,832.93).

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

LON FSFL traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 90.10 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,885. Foresight Solar has a 52 week low of GBX 82.30 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £535.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,979.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.16.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Foresight Solar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.