CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CHS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

