Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

