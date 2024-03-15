CIBC Upgrades VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) to “Outperform”

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

About VerticalScope

Shares of FORA traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.79. The company had a trading volume of 140,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,259. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.53. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

