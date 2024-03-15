Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insider Sells $14,089.43 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Tari sold 21,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $14,089.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,316.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $846,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 459.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 609,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 540,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 403,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 300,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

