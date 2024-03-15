Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 14th total of 113,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Cingulate stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 102,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.92. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cingulate to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Cingulate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CING

About Cingulate

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.