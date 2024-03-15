Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Maria Victoria Wong Sells 2,497 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 10,295,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,351,531. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

