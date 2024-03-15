Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 827,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,203,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $776.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.