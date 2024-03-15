Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,937,192.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $4,937,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44.

On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $5,172,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $4,126,811.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 720,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.