Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,388 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 138% compared to the typical volume of 5,196 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 684.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,337. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Recommended Stories

