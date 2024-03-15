CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

