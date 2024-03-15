CNO Financial Group (CNO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) recently:

  • 3/14/2024 – CNO Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/6/2024 – CNO Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/28/2024 – CNO Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2024 – CNO Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/8/2024 – CNO Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 214,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,200. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

