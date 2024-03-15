CNO Financial Group (CNO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) recently:

3/14/2024 – CNO Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2024 – CNO Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2024 – CNO Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – CNO Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2024 – CNO Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 214,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,200. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

