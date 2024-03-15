Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the February 14th total of 65,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COEP opened at $0.37 on Friday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 104.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

