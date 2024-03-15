Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CGNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 134,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,133. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $524.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

