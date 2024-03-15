Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.81.

COLB stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In related news, CEO Clint Stein bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

