Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells $263,300.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $50.95 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Commerce Bancshares

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.