Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $98.15. 230,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,327.22 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

