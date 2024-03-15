Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

