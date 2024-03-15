Comparing Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) & Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Geberit and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geberit N/A N/A N/A Gibraltar Industries 8.02% 14.50% 10.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geberit and Gibraltar Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geberit N/A N/A N/A $1.26 47.12 Gibraltar Industries $1.38 billion 1.65 $110.53 million $3.59 20.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Geberit. Gibraltar Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geberit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.9% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Geberit and Gibraltar Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geberit 2 1 1 0 1.75 Gibraltar Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats Geberit on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media. It also provides bathroom systems product comprising bathroom ceramics, furniture, showers, bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets. The company sells its products under the Geberit brand name. It sells its products to wholesalers, plumbers, architects, and sanitary engineers. Geberit AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations. The Residential segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, pipe flashings, and remote-controlled deck awnings and valances for sun protection. The Agtech segment offers growing and processing solutions, including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, maintenance, and support of greenhouses; and indoor growing operations for retail, fruits and vegetables, flowers, cannabis, commercial, institutional and conservatories, and car wash structure applications. The Infrastructure segment offers expansion joints, structural bearings, rubber pre-formed seals and other sealants, elastomeric concrete, and bridge cable protection systems. It serves solar developers, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors, as well as institutional and commercial growers of fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

