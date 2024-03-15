Comparing Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP)

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Airship AI has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.8% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Airship AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airship AI and Motorsport Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airship AI N/A N/A $10.63 million N/A N/A Motorsport Games $10.32 million 0.70 -$35.99 million ($10.80) -0.20

Airship AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

This table compares Airship AI and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airship AI N/A -21.05% -0.19% Motorsport Games -242.86% -413.29% -107.63%

Summary

Airship AI beats Motorsport Games on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. on March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

