Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 4,527,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,411,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.93.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

