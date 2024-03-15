Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after buying an additional 67,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

