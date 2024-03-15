Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

