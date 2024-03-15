Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $511.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.