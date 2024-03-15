Compass Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 513.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

