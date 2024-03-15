Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

