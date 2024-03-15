Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $380.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.65.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

