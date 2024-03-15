Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $653.61 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $80.75 or 0.00118123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $653.61 million and $120.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002911 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,706 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,704.45605716 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 80.8353564 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 476 active market(s) with $118,518,424.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

