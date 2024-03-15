Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CHCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.
CHCI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.85. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.54.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
