Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.85. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

