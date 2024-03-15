Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.60

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 109727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Construction Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.