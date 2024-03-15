Contrasting Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.48 $102.00 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHINIA.

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PHINIA and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHINIA presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats PHINIA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

