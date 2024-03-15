Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,782. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.