Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.20

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 3057610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Copart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.