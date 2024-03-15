Coral Products (LON:CRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.08 ($0.14), with a volume of 17141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).
Coral Products Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.20.
Coral Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.
About Coral Products
Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.
