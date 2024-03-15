Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.79. 349,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,705,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $1,197,896 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

