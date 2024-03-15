Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 5th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $728.03. 1,656,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,843. The company has a market capitalization of $323.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $713.53 and its 200-day moving average is $630.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

