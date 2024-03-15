Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $723.22. 1,426,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,385. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $713.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $320.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

