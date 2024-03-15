Country Trust Bank Acquires 1,076 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,235 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

ADBE traded down $81.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.98. 11,197,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $586.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

