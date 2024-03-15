Country Trust Bank Acquires 373 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

RTX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $92.64. 4,343,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,761. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

