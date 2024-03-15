Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.71. 736,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,688. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.65.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

