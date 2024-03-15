Country Trust Bank Sells 250 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,021 shares of company stock worth $11,048,392 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.57. 1,809,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,395. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.