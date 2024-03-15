Country Trust Bank Sells 32,077 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,077 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $112,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $888.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,123,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,111,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.