Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 31,614,154 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. 2,244,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,326,168. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

