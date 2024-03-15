CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.