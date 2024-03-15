CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CRA International Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CRAI stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,221. The stock has a market cap of $985.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $143.76.
CRA International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
