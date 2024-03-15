CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRA International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,221. The stock has a market cap of $985.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $143.76.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on CRAI

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.