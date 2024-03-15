Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $634.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCAP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

