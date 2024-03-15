Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $634.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCAP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

