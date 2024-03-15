Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 758,100 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 586,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,107. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $33,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $35.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

