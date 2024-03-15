Critical Analysis: Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) & SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SGL Carbon and Asahi Kasei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGL Carbon N/A N/A N/A Asahi Kasei -4.01% 3.95% 1.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of SGL Carbon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGL Carbon 0 0 3 0 3.00 Asahi Kasei 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SGL Carbon and Asahi Kasei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SGL Carbon and Asahi Kasei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGL Carbon N/A N/A N/A ($4.10) -1.63 Asahi Kasei $20.18 billion 0.51 -$675.71 million ($1.13) -13.19

SGL Carbon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asahi Kasei. Asahi Kasei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SGL Carbon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; carbon-ceramic brake discs; body shell components; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearings and mechanical seals; commutator discs and carbon brushes; and temperature management materials, as well as other products. The company also provides composite solutions, such as energy storage systems, lead springs, skin and structure, thermoplastic profiles, and friction components; fuel cells for energy conversion, as well as for passenger cars and trains, and ferries for zero emission mobile applications; and carbon fiber-reinforced plastics and composites for aerospace industry. In addition, it offers isostatic graphite to produce compound semiconductor layers; silicon carbide coatings for semiconductor production; and heat exchangers, columns, quenchers, pumps, components and assemblies, and pipings, as well as sealing materials for process technology. SGL Carbon SE was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene. The company also offers lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, plastic optical fibers, artificial suede, nylon 66 filament, polyamide 66, polyacetal, polyphenyene ether, polypropylene compounds, 3D cubic knitted fabric, noise suppression sheets, audio devices, photosensitive polyimide/PBO precursor, latent hardeners, glass fabrics, specialty products, explosion-bonded metal clads, lining fabrics, cupro and stretch fibers, oil-water separators, cellulose nanobeads, and flame-resistant and synthetic fiber; magnetic, current, and gas sensors; deodorizing, spunbond, cupro, multifunctional, and heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven; and ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products. It provides bags and containers; cooking products; cleaners; plastic packet cutting products; cyclohexyl methacrylate, bonded anchors, and microcrystalline cellulose; pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents, dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis, virus removal filters, defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pumps, wearable defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; construction materials; and remodeling services, as well as develops homes and apartments. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

