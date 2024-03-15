Critical Analysis: NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NanoVibronix has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NanoVibronix and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix N/A -175.61% -90.61% LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoVibronix and LogicMark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $750,000.00 2.43 -$5.45 million N/A N/A LogicMark $11.92 million 0.14 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.11

NanoVibronix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicMark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicMark beats NanoVibronix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

About LogicMark

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.